Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Prince George Royals

Prince George Royals

2022 record: 1-10

Playoff result: Lost to Highland Springs 49-0 in 1st round of Region 5C Playoffs

Head Coach: Scott Girolmo (3rd year, 3-17 career record)

Returning starters: 5

Of note: Last season, Prince George advanced to the playoffs for the third time in four years. The Royals are still looking for their first postseason victory.