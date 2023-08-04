Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Prince George Royals

Prince George Royals
2022 record: 1-10
Playoff result: Lost to Highland Springs 49-0 in 1st round of Region 5C Playoffs
Head Coach: Scott Girolmo (3rd year, 3-17 career record)
Returning starters: 5
Of note: Last season, Prince George advanced to the playoffs for the third time in four years. The Royals are still looking for their first postseason victory.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
