Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs

Meadowbrook Monarchs
2022 record: 1-9
Playoff result: N/A
Head Coach: Billy Rudd (1st year)
Returning starters: 13
Of note: Coach Rudd returns to his alma mater for his 1st career Head Coaching job. He was a part of the Monarchs 2004 State Championship team. Rudd becomes the 5th different Head Coach since the end of the 2017 season.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
