Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs

Meadowbrook Monarchs

2022 record: 1-9

Playoff result: N/A

Head Coach: Billy Rudd (1st year)

Returning starters: 13

Of note: Coach Rudd returns to his alma mater for his 1st career Head Coaching job. He was a part of the Monarchs 2004 State Championship team. Rudd becomes the 5th different Head Coach since the end of the 2017 season.