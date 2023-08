Manchester Lancers

2022 record: 11-2

Playoff result: Defeated Cosby 56-15 in 1st round of Region 6A, defeated Thomas Dale 38-35 in Region 6A Semifinals, lost to Western Branch 21-14 in Region 6A Final

Head Coach: Tom Hall (25th season)

Returning starters: 18

Of note: The Manchester High School Lancers reached a Regional Final for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.