Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: James River Rapids

James River Rapids
2022 record: 4-7
Playoff result: Lost to Thomas Dale 42-12 in 1st round of Region 6A
Head Coach: Jacob Hodges (3rd season, 11-12 career record)
Returning starters: 14
Of note: After back-to-back playoff appearances in Region 6A, James River drops down to Region 5C this season. First time the Rapids made two straight postseason trips since 2016-18.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
