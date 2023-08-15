Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: James River Rapids

Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:20:30-04

James River Rapids

2022 record: 4-7

Playoff result: Lost to Thomas Dale 42-12 in 1st round of Region 6A

Head Coach: Jacob Hodges (3rd season, 11-12 career record)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: After back-to-back playoff appearances in Region 6A, James River drops down to Region 5C this season. First time the Rapids made two straight postseason trips since 2016-18.

