Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

Hopewell Blue Devils

2022 record: 6-5

Playoff result: Lost to Lake Taylor 21-12 in 1st round of Region 3A Playoffs

Head Coach: Ricky Irby (14th year, 97-54 career record)

Returning starters: 12-14

Of note: Last season, Hopewell extended their consecutive playoff appearance streak to 12 straight, the longest active streak in the Richmond Region.