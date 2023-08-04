Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

Hopewell Blue Devils
2022 record: 6-5
Playoff result: Lost to Lake Taylor 21-12 in 1st round of Region 3A Playoffs
Head Coach: Ricky Irby (14th year, 97-54 career record)
Returning starters: 12-14
Of note: Last season, Hopewell extended their consecutive playoff appearance streak to 12 straight, the longest active streak in the Richmond Region.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
