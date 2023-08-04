Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

Last season, Hopewell extended their consecutive playoff appearance streak to 12 straight, the longest active streak in the Richmond Region.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 04, 2023
Hopewell Blue Devils

2022 record: 6-5

Playoff result: Lost to Lake Taylor 21-12 in 1st round of Region 3A Playoffs

Head Coach: Ricky Irby (14th year, 97-54 career record)

Returning starters: 12-14

