Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs

Goochland Bulldogs

2022 Record: 4-8

Season Result: beat Skyline 35-22, lost to Warren County 21-13

Head Coach: Alex Fruth, 6th Season (42-18)

Returning Starters: 8

Of Note: The Bulldogs own the area’s longest consecutive playoff appearance streak at 19 straight years. Extending that to 20 is on Fruth’s to do list, but far down at the beginning of the season. He has one of his youngest rosters ever and will break in a new QB between Blake Flaherty and Issac Height. Goochland plays Mills Godwin for the first time ever and will face Collegiate for the third straight season.