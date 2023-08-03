Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

The Jaguars move up to Class 6 this year and have added Massaponax and Thomas Dale to their schedule to help boost their playoff rating by the end of the season.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 10:04:42-04

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

2023 Record: 6-6

Season Result: def. Midlothian 29-25, lost to L.C. Bird 42-0

Head Coach: Perry Jones, 5th season (19-19)

Returning starters: 5

Of note: Jones believes this is one of the youngest teams he’s ever had in terms of experience at the varsity level, but the young players did win in J-V ball. Jake Perini and Anah Otzi are competing to be QB1. The Jaguars move up to Class 6 this year and have added Massaponax and Thomas Dale to their schedule to help boost their playoff rating by the end of the season.

Final Score Friday 2023 preview
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Manchester Lancers Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: L.C. Bird Skyhawks Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Varina Blue Devils Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Dinwiddie Generals

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster