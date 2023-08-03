Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

2023 Record: 6-6

Season Result: def. Midlothian 29-25, lost to L.C. Bird 42-0

Head Coach: Perry Jones, 5th season (19-19)

Returning starters: 5

Of note: Jones believes this is one of the youngest teams he’s ever had in terms of experience at the varsity level, but the young players did win in J-V ball. Jake Perini and Anah Otzi are competing to be QB1. The Jaguars move up to Class 6 this year and have added Massaponax and Thomas Dale to their schedule to help boost their playoff rating by the end of the season.