Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

2022 Record: 9-3

Season Result: def. Mills Godwin 24-10, lost to Highland Springs 33-10

Head Coach: George Bland, 5th season (26-13)

Returning Starters: 12

Of note: Bland will again go with a two-quarterback system on offense. Jadyn Reece returns and will split time with Wells Nunnally under center. Freeman played St. Christopher’s last year for the first time in decades, this year they will face Collegiate for the first time ever. They will also play Hanover for the first time to close out their regular season. The Mavericks have had the last two seasons end with playoff losses to Highland Springs, but the Springers move up to Class 6 this year.