Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Clover Hill Cavaliers

Clover Hill Cavaliers

2022 record: 2-8

Playoff result: N/A

Head Coach: Gerald Glasco (1st year, 54-50 in 10 seasons at Henrico)

Returning starters: 1

Of note: Clover Hill has won six games total since their last playoff appearance in 2019. Glasco led Henrico to six playoff appearances in 10 seasons as Head Coach.