Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2022 season: 2-8

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 8th season (29-40)

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Atlee suffered their worst season since 2008, but five of their eight losses were by a single possession. QB Brooks Hollins returns for his third year as a starter, having been under center for 21 straight games, as does RB Jacob Lewis who rushed for over 1200 yards last year. For the first time since 2016, Atlee will not end their regular season against their 301 rivals from Hanover, instead that game comes in week 5.