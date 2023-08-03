Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Atlee Raiders

Atlee suffered their worst season since 2008, but five of their eight losses were by a single possession.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 10:04:10-04

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2022 season: 2-8

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 8th season (29-40)

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Atlee suffered their worst season since 2008, but five of their eight losses were by a single possession. QB Brooks Hollins returns for his third year as a starter, having been under center for 21 straight games, as does RB Jacob Lewis who rushed for over 1200 yards last year. For the first time since 2016, Atlee will not end their regular season against their 301 rivals from Hanover, instead that game comes in week 5.

Final Score Friday 2023 preview
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Manchester Lancers Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: L.C. Bird Skyhawks Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Varina Blue Devils Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Dinwiddie Generals

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster