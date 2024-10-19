Dinwiddie's Dalton nears 804 history as Generals knock off Petersburg 56-12

PETERSBURG, Va. — Dinwiddie quarterback Harry Dalton had nearly 250 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns as the Generals knocked off Petersburg 56-12 in Week 8.

Dalton scored on a 24-yard first-quarter run, and had touchdown passed to Mickiel Johnson and Caleb Bowles in the victory. Johnson had 203 yards of total offense himself and scored four times.

Petersburg (2-5) actually started the scoring on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Stanley Green to Derrion Moss for a 6-0 first quarter lead. Green had 227 yards passing and two scores.

But the Generals (6-1) scored the next four touchdowns of the game to take a commanding lead. Dinwiddie's defense scored on a fumble recovery and held the Wave to -11 yards rushing as a team.

Dalton's 3 TDs gives him 134 for his career, one behind former Dinwiddie QB Adam Morgan's all-time RVA record. The Generals host Prince George next week for Dalton's first attempt at the career mark.