Dinwiddie storms back to hand Matoaca their first loss of the season 45-39

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dinwiddie senior quarterback Harry Dalton III had over 300 yards of total offense and engineered a second-half comeback that saw the Generals outlast Matoaca 45-29 as both teams closed out their regular seasons.

Matoaca (9-1) built a 26-14 halftime lead thanks to long TD runs from Bryce Yates and Trevion Mills. They extended the lead to 33-14 early in the third quarter after Yates connected with Dillon Newton-Short on a 5-yard touchdown pass.

But Dalton then led Dinwiddie (9-1) on three straight touchdown drives. Mickiel Johnson (5 carries, 70 yards) scored on a 28-yard run to make it 33-22 after a 2-point conversion. Then Dalton found Caleb Bowles on a 33-yard scoring pass and the Generals special teams came up with a punt block in the end zone recovered for their third straight score to take a 37-33 lead.

The Warriors answered back when Yates scored from 4 yards out taking the lead back for Matoaca at 39-37 with 4:37 to play. Dalton then engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown run with just 27 seconds remaining, clinching a 45-39 win for the Generals that should earn them the top seed in Region 4B.

"We had unbelievable leadership out of our captains," said Generals head coach Billy Mills. "(Dalton) had some difficulties in the first half, came out with a smile on his face in the second half. That's why he's him."

Dalton finished 16 for 35 passing for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns but 4 interceptions which led to Matoaca's first half lead. Dalton also rushed 25 times for 113 yards and 2 more scores. Caleb Bowles had 124 yards rushing for Dinwiddie and 2 touchdowns as well.

Matoaca was led by Yated who was 14 for 28 passing for 290 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. He also rushed for 134 yards and two more scores. Newton-Short had 6 catches for 81 yards and Montino Williams chipped in 3 catches for 130 yards and a score.