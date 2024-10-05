Dinwiddie uses Dalton and defense to knock off Thomas Dale 21-17

CHESTER, Va. — The Dinwiddie Generals got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Mickiel Johnson and a stout effort from their defense in a 21-14 win over Thomas Dale in Week 6.

The Generals got the first break of the game when the Knights had a bad snap on a punt that resulted in Dinwiddie taking over inside the Dale 20. Quarterback Harry Dalton converted a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0

Dale (3-2) answered back with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Medley to Daniel Lewis to tie the game at 7 which was the score at the half.

The Knights took the lead on the second-half kickoff when Micah Flowers returned it 78 yards giving Dale a 14-7 lead.

But Dinwiddie (4-1) tied the game on Johnson's first touchdown run, then took the lead for good with his second scoring run from 7 yards out with just under 7 minutes to play.

The Dinwiddie defense did the rest, snuffing out Dale's final two possessions giving head coach Billy Mills his 3rd win against the Knights in the last four meetings.

"They took a lot of heat during the first part of the season," Mills said about his defense. "We have some great leadership on this football team. We told them to just keep believing."

Dalton finished 10 for 18 passing for 110 yards and added 64 more yards on the ground with a score. Johnson carried 13 times for 57 yards and 2 TDs while the Generals defense held the Knights to just 157 total yards.

"Dale makes you earn everything that you get," Mills continued. "To me the sign of a good football team is, if it isn't easy, you figure it out."

"Hats off to those guys."