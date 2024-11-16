Colonial Heights wins first ever playoff game 35-34 over New Kent

Colonial Heights, Va - Colonial Heights began playing football back in 1958. They did not play their first playoff game until 1986. Friday night, they hosted a postseason game for the first time ever, and turned in a huge performance to get their first ever playoff win.

The Colonials took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Trojans scored twice in the third to take a 20-14 lead.

New Kent's Sherman Wynn picked off a Najarn Bostic pass and returned it 45 yards to give the Trojans a 27-14 lead.

That's when Bostic started the Colonials comeback. He connected with Thomas Lipscomb on a 40 yard td pass that drew them within 27-21.

New Kent added another score to extend the lead to 34-21. Bostic responded with a 50 yard touchdown run to make it 34-28.

Colonial Heights then pulled off a successful onside kick recovered by Aiden Ackerman. That led to a Bostic 40 yard TD pass to Keyon Ridley to give the Colonials a 35-34 lead.

New Kent had a chance for the win, but their last minute field goal was blocked. Colonial Heights wins 35-34 to advance to the Region 3A semifinals next week when they will travel to face top seeded Lafayette