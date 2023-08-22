Highland Springs starts 2023 season #1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School starts the 2023 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 21 first-place votes.
2023 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2023
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (21)
|0 - 0 219
|NA
|2. Dinwiddie
|0 - 0 180
|NA
|3. Manchester (1)
|0 - 0 161
|NA
|4. Thomas Dale
|0 - 0 129
|NA
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|0 - 0 127
|NA
|6. Varina
|0 - 0 107
|NA
|7. L.C. Bird
|0 - 0 80
|NA
|8. Douglas Freeman
|0 - 0 36
|NA
|9. Hopewell
|0 - 0 31
|NA
|10. Matoaca
|0 - 0 28
|NA
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (23), Benedictine (21), Hanover (12), Patrick Henry (8), Glen Allen (7), James River (7), Midlothian (5), Collegiate (4), Powhatan (4), St. Christopher's (4), Huguenot (3), Louisa (3)
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
