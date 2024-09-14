Barrett Bucholz scores 5 TDs in Atlee's 35-17 win over Mills Godwin

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Barrett Bucholz rushed for 147 yards and 5 touchdowns as Atlee outscored Mills Godwin 21-7 in the second half to roll to a 35-17 win over the Eagles.

Raiders QB Jack Lee threw for 165 yards and a score to Buchholz as Atlee (2-1) rolled up 351 yards of total offense. Godwin fell to 2-1.