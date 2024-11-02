Atlee, Hanover, St. Christopher's all record big wins in Week 10

RICHMOND, Va. — Each needing a win for their playoff hopes, Atlee, Hanover and St. Christopher all came up with big victories on Friday night.

The Raiders (5-4) rushed for 269 yards in their 28-0 win over Mechanicsville. Barrett Bucholz led the way with 15 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown while Jack Lee was 17 of 27 passing for 142 yards and a pair of scores. Dalton Moss also had a 43 yard pick-6 for Atlee.

Hanover records big win against Douglas Freeman in Week 10

Hanover raced out to a huge first half lead over Douglas Freeman, fueled by 3 TD passes from Nolan Crist. Crist also ran in a score to lead the Hawks (6-3) to a 42-15 win over the Mavericks that helps them keep pace in Region 4B. Hanover started the week less than one point behind a group of three teams tied for 7th. Two playoff spots will be decided between those four teams.

St. Christopher's records big win against Collegiate in Week 10

St. Christopher's rushed for nearly 200 yards in a 32-8 win over Collegiate that could help them break a tie in the VISAA Division One Ratings.

Addison Gosline led the Saints (5-5) with 99 yarss rushing and a score. Walker Turley and Michael Farley also had touchdown runs for St. Christopher's. Chase Roberts was 6 of 14 passing for 67 yards and a scoring strike to Jayden Brown.

The Saints began the week tied with Norfolk Academy for the fourth and final playoff spot in VISAA Division One and now will wait to see their fate when the new poll comes out next week.