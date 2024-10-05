Armstrong scores late to beat Henrico 14-8

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Seeking to reverse a losing trend against the Warriors, Armstrong came from behind to beat Henrico 14-8 in Week 6 of Final Score Friday.

The Warriors got on the board first on their Homecoming night with a Jaylin Wilson touchdown that gave Henrico an 8-0 lead. Armstrong answered with a Breontay Harris touchdown that pulled them within 8-7 at the half.

The score stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter when Jah'Kei Chavis took a direct snap and scored from 1 yard out giving the Wildcats a 14-8 victory, moving them to 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

"My kids worked tremendously hard this week," said Armstrong head coach Jeremy Pruitt. "My kids showed a lot of resilience, scoring late against Collegiate and doing it again tonight."

The win for Armstrong snaps a run by Henrico in this series that saw the Warriors win 15 of the last 16 before this week. This was also the first time in the last five meetings that the Wildcats were not shut out. Henrico fell to 1-4.

