Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

2022 Record: 6-5

Season Result: lost to King George 41-6

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 5th season (32-13)

Returning Starters: 11

Of Note: The Patriots have made the playoffs in all four years under Wakefield but finished last year losing three of four. 11 starters return including QB Grayson Johnson. They will open at Louisa, a new member of region 5C this year. They lost by 1 to the Lions in the 2019 playoffs, but this is the first time the two teams will meet in the regular season since 1978.