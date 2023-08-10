Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Monacan Chiefs

2022 Record: 4-6
Playoff Result: N/A
Head Coach: Jim Henderson (11th season, 78-33 career record)
Returning Starters: 12
Of Note: Last season, Monacan suffered their 2nd straight non-winning season, the first time since a span of five in a row from 2009-2013.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Matoaca Warriors Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Huguenot Falcons Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave