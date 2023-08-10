Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Monacan Chiefs

Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 13:40:04-04

2022 Record: 4-6

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Jim Henderson (11th season, 78-33 career record)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: Last season, Monacan suffered their 2nd straight non-winning season, the first time since a span of five in a row from 2009-2013.

