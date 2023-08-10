Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Matoaca Warriors

2022 Record: 6-5
Playoff result: Loss to Varina 35-0 in 1st round of Region 4B.
Head Coach: Fred Stoots (2nd year, 6-5 career record)
Returning starters: 16
Of Note: Last season, Matoaca made the playoffs for the second year in a row, that hadn’t happened since a stretch of four straight postseason appearances from 2003-06.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
