Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: King & Queen Royal Tigers

2022 Record: 9-3

Playoff Result: Defeated Northampton 50-2 in 1st round of Region 1A, defeated Northumberland 28-12, in Region 1A semifinals, lost to Essex 46-0 in Region 1A Final

Head Coach: Dylan DeHart (4th season, 88-30 career record)

Returning Starters: 8-10

Of Note: Last season, King and Queen reached a regional final for the 3rd year in a row. The first time in program history that has happened.