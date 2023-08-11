Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Benedictine Cadets

2022 Record: 7-3

Season Result: def. St. Christopher’s 20-0, lost to Trinity Episcopal 35-0

Head Coach: Greg Lilly, 15th season (94-48)

Returning Starters: 11

Of Note: The Cadets look to replace multiple starters on defense that will play on Saturdays this fall. Lilly, the former UR quarterback, has a pair of signal callers he’d like to have ready for the season, but the first team reps will mostly go to senior Cody Shelton. Lilly lamented the efficiency of his own offense last year, and has given up play calling duties.