2022 Record: 15-0

Playoff Result: Defeated Powhatan 54-7 in 1st round of Region 4B, defeated Hanover 49-12 in Regional semifinal, defeated King George 47-41 in OT in Regional Final, defeated Warwick 28-0 in Class 4 State Semifinal, defeated Kettle Run 65-20 in Class 4 State Final.

Head Coach: Billy Mills (19th season)

Returning starters: 11

Of Note: Dinwiddie scored 40 or more points in 14 of 15 games last season to their 2nd State Championship in program history.