Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints

2023 Record: 5-5

Season result: lost in 1st round of VISAA playoffs to Benedictine 21-10

Head Coach: Lance Clelland, 11th season (60-33)

Returning Starters: 13-14

Of note: Three of the Saints five losses last year were by a touchdown or less. Learning how to win those close games was a big focus of the offseason for Clelland and his staff. They will have to replace QB Khalil Nash (Hampden-Sydney) and LB Henry Omohundro (UVA) but Chase Roberts moves over from J.R. Tucker where he started last year to step in at QB1. The Saints are one of several teams in the area that return 4 of 5 starters on their offensive line including Darius Gray who is one of the most recruited players in the area.