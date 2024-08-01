Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

2023 Record: 2-8

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 6th season (34-21)

Returning starters: 13

Of note: Wakefield missed the playoffs for the first time in his tenure in Ashland, and met with all of his returning players to hear their thoughts on what went wrong in 2023. Three of Patrick Henry's four losses last season were by a touchdown or less and once again this year, they will play one of the toughest schedules in the area. Leading rusher Avery Curtis is back this year as is two-way threat Devin Roose and linebacker Will Arruza but they will need to settle on a quarterback with four different athletes starting camp with a shot at the spot.