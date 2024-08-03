Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2023 Record: 2-8

Season result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Brice Fritts, 2nd year (2-8)

Returning starters: 6

Of Note: Longtime area assistant and former BSH head coach Brice Fritts returns for his second season at Tucker. He will need to replace last year's starting QB Chase Roberts who has transferred to St. Christopher's. In his place should be Jamal Ferguson who has come over from the Tucker baseball program and impressed coaches with not just his ability, but his desire for the position. Once again, Tucker will have to compete in Class 5 with numbers more in line with programs at least a step or two smaller, but Fritts can see interest and enthusiasm in and for the program building as he enters his second year.