Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

2023 Record: 6-5

Season result: lost in 1st round of playoffs to Douglas Freeman 46-41

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 4th season (21-13)

Returning starters: 18

Of note: Jean-Pierre calls his 2024 team the most experienced he's had since he's been head coach of the Panthers. "We're no longer a young team". Part of that experience lies with Ben Yeanay returning at QB, but in something of a pre-season competition for the spot with incoming transfer Caleb Tucker who arrives from Freedom-Woodbridge. Jean-Pierre also has depth on his roster that he hasn't seen since he played for the Panthers. Hermitage lost four of their last five in 2023 including a playoff game against Douglas Freeman, a stretch of which Jean-Pierre believes his team has taken accountability and one that will turn them into a stronger group in 2024.