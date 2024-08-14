Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Henrico Warriors

Watch Now
2023 Record: 3-7

Season result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: DeShawn Holmes, 2nd year (3-7)

Returning Starters: 10

Of note: Former Highland Springs and Richmond Spiders linebacker DeShawn Holmes begins his second season with the Warriors returning 4 of 5 starters on the offensive line and quarterback Lavell Winston. Many of Henrico's starters will play both ways, so returning 10 is somewhat misleading. The Warriors faced 7 playoff teams last year, and will have the same schedule again this year. 3 losses in 2023 were by a single possession. Holmes believes this year's team will be better prepared to handle late game situations that did not go their way last year.

