Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

2023 Record: 1-9

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 4th season (2-28)

Returning starters: 11

Of Note: Rome was famously not built in a day, and neither has the rebuild of Deep Run football been an overnight endeavor. Mullinax earned his first on field win last year, and his offense had their most productive season under him. Four of five starters on the offensive line return, but the skill positions will have new faces, including at QB1 where both Chris Suber and Mason Parker will have an opportunity. Parker led the JV 'Cats to their first win in 5 years last season. The front seven return on defense, a group that will need to improve on allowing nearly 35 ppg last year. Mullinax has his largest roster yet, a tribute to his endless enthusiasm and a desire by his players to be "part of the turnaround" of Deep Run football.