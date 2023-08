Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Trinity Titans

2022 Record: 11-0

Playoff Result: Defeated Potomac 35-0 in the VISAA Division I State Semifinal, defeated Benedictine 35-0 in the State Championship game.

Head Coach: Sam Mickens (12th season, 63-45)

Returning Starters: 14-15

Of Note: Trinity has won 14 straight games dating back to last season. The Titans outscored their opponents in the States 70-0.