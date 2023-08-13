Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Powhatan Indians

2022 Record: 6-5
Playoff Result: Lost to Dinwiddie 54-7 in 1st round of Region 4B
Head Coach: Mike Henderson (5th year, 21-17 career record at Powhatan)
Returning Starters: 14-16
Of Note: Last season, Powhatan completed their 3rd straight winning season under Coach Henderson. That marked the first time since a string of 10 in a row from 2002-2011.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
