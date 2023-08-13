Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Powhatan Indians

Posted at 9:22 AM, Aug 13, 2023
2022 Record: 6-5

Playoff Result: Lost to Dinwiddie 54-7 in 1st round of Region 4B

Head Coach: Mike Henderson (5th year, 21-17 career record at Powhatan)

Returning Starters: 14-16

Of Note: Last season, Powhatan completed their 3rd straight winning season under Coach Henderson. That marked the first time since a string of 10 in a row from 2002-2011.

