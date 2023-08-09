Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

Mills Godwin Eagles

2022 Record: 6-5

Season Result: lost to Douglas Freeman 24-10 in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Earl Kinney, 1st season

Returning Starters: 13

Of note: Longtime area assistant coach Earl Kinney takes over the Eagles program after several years at Hermitage, replacing P.J. Adams who left to take an administrative position with Henrico County Schools. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1990. Daniel Viner returns at QB after splitting time at the position with Logan Rhoades (Colgate) last year. The Eagles were young last year, according to Kinney, and have several starters and contributing players back this fall.