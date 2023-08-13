Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Midlothian Trojans

2022 Record: 9-2
Playoff Result: Lost to Glen Allen 29-25 in 1st round of Region 5C
Head Coach: Phil Gross (1st year, 18-42 career record)
Returning starters: 4-5
Of Note: Last season, Midlothian won nine games for the first time since 1975, the most in school history. The Trojans recorded their third straight winning season for the first time since 1975-77.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
