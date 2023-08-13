Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Midlothian Trojans

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Midlothian Trojans
Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 21:38:35-04

2022 Record: 9-2

Playoff Result: Lost to Glen Allen 29-25 in 1st round of Region 5C

Head Coach: Phil Gross (1st year, 18-42 career record)

Returning starters: 4-5

Of Note: Last season, Midlothian won nine games for the first time since 1975, the most in school history. The Trojans recorded their third straight winning season for the first time since 1975-77.

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview


Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Collegiate Cougars Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hermitage Panthers Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Henrico Warriors Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Benedictine Cadets Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Monacan Chiefs Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Matoaca Warriors

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster