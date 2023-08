L.C. Bird Skyhawks

2022 record: 9-4

Playoff result: Defeated Hermitage 23-15 in 1st round of Region 5C, defeated Glen Allen 42-0 in Region 5C Semifinals, lost to Highland Springs 35-0 in Region 5C Final

Head Coach: Troy Taylor (6th season)

Of note: L.C. Bird High School won nine games for the first time since 2018 and reached their first Regional Final in six seasons.