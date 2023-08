J.R. Tucker Tigers

2023 Record: 2-8

Head Coach: Brice Fritts, 1st season

Returning starters: 10



Of note: Fritts moves to his 5th program in the area, and his 2nd as head coach after stops at BSH, Freeman, Mechanicsville and Atlee. The Tigers have made only two playoff appearances in school history and have never won a postseason game. Fritts will be charged with changing that and bringing energy to the program. Chase Edwards will be QB 1 after transferring from Mills Godwin.