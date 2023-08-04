Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

Highland Springs Springers

2023 Record: 15-0

Season result: def. Prince George 49-0, def. Douglas Freeman 33-10, def. L.C. Bird 35-0, def. Stone Bridge 19-14, def. Maury 33-19. Won Class 5 state title

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 16th season (158-27)

Returning starters: 11

Of note: Lather, rinse, repeat? The Springers make it look that easy, but it isn’t for head coach Loren Johnson. Coming off their 5th state championship since 2015, the Springers will now move up to Class 6 for this year’s playoffs.

The lost starters like Quan Veney (Richmond), Aziz Foster-Powell (Richmond) and Braylon Johnson (Virginia Tech) but still return QB Khrystian Martin (Maryland) and most of a very productive offense. They open the season nationally ranked against another nationally ranked team at Miramar (FL) HS, Johnson’s alma mater.

They will also travel to Norfolk in week 3 for a state championship rematch against Maury.