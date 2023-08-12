Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 17:09:22-04

2022 Record: 6-5

Season Result: lost to L.C. Bird 23-15

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 3rd season (15-8)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: Panther alumnus Jean-Pierre has brought a stability to the program after they had four coaches in four seasons before and through Covid. Ben Yeanay, who is just a sophomore, will take over as a dual threat quarterback for the departed Karon Burton (Bluefield). They must also replace RB/LB Jeremiah Coney (Virginia Tech) and several other multi-year starters but Jean-Pierre is happy with the excitement about opportunity up and down the roster. Their first big test comes immediately as they open with Oscar Smith.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

