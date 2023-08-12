Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Henrico Warriors

2022 Record: 2-8

Head Coach: DeShawn Holmes, 1st season

Returning Starters: 11

Of Note: Holmes is another former Richmond Spider taking over a local program. He was an assistant under Gerald Glasco for the past 8 seasons. The Warriors ended last year on a 7 game losing streak after starting 2-1. QB1 will be Lavell Winston. Holmes is looking to replicate the success that David Bedwell had with the Warriors when they reached the state final back in 1999, but they are searching for their first playoff win since a regional title back in 2018