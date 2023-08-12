Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

2022 Record: 4-6

Head Coach: Collin McConaghy, 1st season

Returning Starters: 10

Of Note: Longtime defensive assistant McConaghy, a former standout linebacker at Richmond, takes over the Cougar program from Mark Palyo. McConaghy has been on staff for three state championships but takes over a team that graduated 19 seniors a year ago. QB Jack Callahan returns for his junior season as do a handful of teammates who also have Division One offers. The Cougars will play Douglas Freeman for the first time in program history this season.