Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

SportsDeskLaneandSean
WTVR
CBS 6 Sports
SportsDeskLaneandSean
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 17:12:29-04

2022 Record: 4-6

Head Coach: Collin McConaghy, 1st season

Returning Starters: 10

Of Note: Longtime defensive assistant McConaghy, a former standout linebacker at Richmond, takes over the Cougar program from Mark Palyo. McConaghy has been on staff for three state championships but takes over a team that graduated 19 seniors a year ago. QB Jack Callahan returns for his junior season as do a handful of teammates who also have Division One offers. The Cougars will play Douglas Freeman for the first time in program history this season.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster