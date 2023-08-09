Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt doubled Armstrong’s win total from his first year to his second and looks to do it again this year.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:09:48-04

Armstrong Wildcats

2022 Record: 4-7

Season result: lost to Caroline 16-8 (OT) in first round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt, 3rd season (6-15)

Returning starters: N/A

Outlook: Pruitt doubled Armstrong’s win total from his first year to his second, and looks to do it again this year. Even two more wins would be their best season in nearly a decade. QB Tony Allen Jr. returns after being honorable mention All-Metro last year, as does WR AJ Byrd. Pruitt’s revamping of the schedule has the Wildcats punching above their weight far less than in years past. They will not face Varina for just the second time since 1987 and they have only three opponents rated above Class 3 during the regular season.

