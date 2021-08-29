Watch
NewsWeather News

Actions

Hurricane Ida approaching Category 5 status

items.[0].videoTitle
Remnants from Ida will affect VA on Wednesday
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 07:30:11-04

NEW ORLEANS -- Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying early Sunday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which makes it a Category 4 hurricane. A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph or higher, and Ida may reach that or be close to it at landfall.

Ida will move inland across Louisiana Sunday afternoon. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast.

Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Frances Peyton

Frances Peyton

6:53 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020