🎅2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade weather forecast: Temps warming to lower 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Unlike last year, this year's Christmas Parade will not be cold and rainy.

Dry weather is expected with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm through the 50s and into the lower 60s by noon.

Some showers are possible later in the day, but they will not impact the parade.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming Appbeginning at 10 a.m. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Parade coverage will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

