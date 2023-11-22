🎄'Joyous Christmas Traditions' is theme of 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade next Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Grinch is making a special trip to town before his Broadway in Richmond performance to lead off the 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon, will run between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

Parade Director Robert Kelly said The Grinch, who will be appearing in "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" at the Altria Theater Dec. 12-17, is the perfect Grand Marshal for this year’s anniversary parade.

“Sharing the story of how The Grinch stole Christmas has been a time-honored tradition for decades, and there’s no better way to exemplify this year’s Joyous Christmas Traditions theme than with the Grinch himself,” Kelly said.

This year’s parade lineupwill also feature Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming Appbeginning at 10 a.m. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.