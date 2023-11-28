Richmond roads and parking lots to avoid before, during, and after the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- A traffic alert for drivers headed to downtown Richmond on Saturday for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. Several roads will be closed and no parking zones established to accommodate the parade.
The following roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023:
- West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street (on both sides)
- DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets
- East Leigh Street between North 4th and 9th Streets
- East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets
No Parking Locations
- 900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)
- Broad Street (Both Sides) between Terminal Place & North 8th Street
- DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North Harrison Street between West Broad and West Marshall Street
- Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street
- North 6th Street between East Broad and Marshall Street
- North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Street
- East Marshall Street between North 3rd and North 7th Street
- East Clay Street between North 7th & 8th Street
- East Leigh Street between North 4th and North 9th Street
The Grinch is making a special trip to town before his Broadway in Richmond performance to lead off the 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.
WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming App beginning at 10 a.m.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.
