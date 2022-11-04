Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs disappearance charged with killing another woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Keeshae Jacobs' mother Toni said she believed officials in Richmond had "blood on their hands" after a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter was arrested for killing another woman in another state.

Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex. He was also charged with grand theft and domestic battery.

In a series of recent Crime Insider Reopen the Case reports, Toni Jacobs said she feared something bad would happen to another woman since Tucker was out of jail.

"The Commonwealth had the opportunity to prevent this from happening," she said. "To me, they have blood on their hands now."

WTVR Toni Jacobs

Though never charged, Tucker is a person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs' 2016 disappearance.

His recent arrest in Florida did not surprise Keeshae's mother.

"I saw video of him beating a man in jail and continuously stomping on him," she said. "He got off of those charges. It's almost like, do you know somebody or what?"

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Tucker was also charged with tampering with evidence. He was on probation from previous charges in Virginia. Those charges were unrelated to Keeshae Jacobs.

"He won't be released if he somehow beats the charges in Florida," CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said. "He'd be extradited back to Virginia and whatever suspended time he had could be imposed by a judge. He could give him some or all of that time."

Stone said Jacksonville prosecutors would get the first chance to prosecute Tucker given the seriousness of the case.

Jacobs was last seen at a Church Hill home where Tucker lived. Tucker has never been charged in Jacobs' case, but investigators have collected evidence.

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

Detectives with Richmond Police believed there was enough evidence to present at a trial, even without anyone finding Keeshae Jacobs' body.

"Cases are made without bodies and if blood evidence was found, if presented to a jury there would be questions about why was the blood there," Stone said. "There could be other evidence like inconsistent statements he's made and witnesses saying she was in the house and reports of her missing afterward."

Tucker is being held without bond in Florida.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.