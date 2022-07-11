RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly six years after Keeshae Jacobs disappeared in Richmond, her mother continues to hold out hope that her daughter will come home.

"Keeshae, if you can hear me, I love you with all my heart and soul," Toni Jacobs said. "Mommy misses you. I'm never giving up, baby."

Keeshae Jacobs was 21 years old when she disappeared in September 2016.

WTVR

She'd visited a friend near Chimborazo Park in Church Hill and texted her mother that she made it safely and that she'd see her the next day.

"That evening, I'm sitting in my living room with my son and a couple of my friends and I get a knock on the door. It's Keeshae's friends," Toni Jacobs said. "The guy who dropped her off at the house on Broad Street and a couple other friends proceeded to tell me that hey, we went to the house that we dropped Keeshae off at and the guy said she wasn't there."

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett that droplets of Keeshae's blood were found on clothing inside the apartment.

No arrests have been made in connection to Keeshae's disappearance.

WTVR

"She's not just going to walk off like that," Clarence Key III, the lead detective on the case, said in a 2021 interview. "So totally out of characteristic for her to just leave and just not say anything."

Key hoped renewed attention surrounding Keeshae's disappearance could bring about new leads.

“We feel and have felt all along that there are individuals out there that know a lot more than what they’re saying," Key said.

Several months after Keeshae's disappearance, in January 2017, Toni Jacobs' son Deavon Jacobs was murdered at a Midlothian Turnpike motel.

WTVR

"I don't believe I completely mourn my son's death. I haven't. I haven't. I can't. I'm scared is gonna take me to a place that I won't be able to come back from and be able to do what I need to do to still fight for Keeshae, because I have to keep fighting for her," Toni Jacobs said.

Re-examining unsolved cases. CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett has partnered with the Reopen the Case Foundation to highlight cold cases in Virginia with the hope that someone will see the story and provide police with the information investigators need to make an arrest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.