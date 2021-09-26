Where is Keeshae Jacobs? It's been five years since the Richmond daughter disappeared

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five painful years have passed since a Richmond mother last saw her daughter. Not a day goes by where Toni Jacobs does not think about her missing daughter Keeshae. As the anxiety of having no answers consumes her, Toni Jacobs is calling on the community to continue to spread Keeshae's name, pictures, and story.

"She used to hug all the time," Toni Jacobs said. "For no reason, she'd say 'Mom, I need a hug.' And I'd be like, 'Keeshae, I just gave you a hug five minutes ago."

Toni said she replayed small moments with her daughter all the time.

“She had fat fingers, and I used to play with her fingers," she laughed. "We like scary movies. We used to sit on the bed and pretend we're at the movie theater with the blanket."

On September 26, 2016, Keeshae Jacobs, who was 21-years-old at the time, visited a friend's house near Chimborazo Park in Church Hill. She texted her mother that she made it safely and that she'd see her tomorrow.

“That was the last time I talked to my daughter or have seen my daughter," Toni said. "I never thought it would be five years and she still wouldn't be here."

Toni said her concerns never fade. They only change with the seasons.

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

"The weather is about to change. It's getting ready to be cold," she said "Will she be okay? Those are the thoughts that go through your head, and it hasn't gotten easier."

Currently, Richmond Police don't have any updates to provide on Keeshae's case, but investigators previously determined that foul play was suspected.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett droplets of Keeshae's blood were found on clothing inside the apartment. However, there are no arrests or charges as of now, though a male person of interest is in custody.

"She's not just going to walk off like that," Clarence Key III, the lead detective on the case, said. "So totally out of characteristic for her to just leave and just not say anything."

He hopes renewed attention surrounding Keeshae on the fifth anniversary of her disappearance could bring about new leads.

“We feel and have felt all along that there are individuals out there that know a lot more than what they’re saying," Key said.

The detective also called on the public to use their contacts and online presence to potentially generate tips.

"Social media is larger than ever," he said. "We've got to keep Keeshae in the forefront and just keep pressing, keep pushing.

It's a message Toni echoed. She asked the community to keep Keeshae's story alive by sharing it, posting about it, and talking about it until she gets more answers.

“If something happened to your family member, you’d want somebody to help you," she said while fighting back tears. "So I’m asking, I’m begging, I’m pleading, please help me help my daughter.”

If she could send Keeshae a message, she said it would be one of love.

“Baby I love you, and I miss you so much," she said. "Mommy’s not going to stop until I find you. I’m going to find you, and I’m going to bring you home. And I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you.”