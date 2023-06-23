Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia officer seriously injured when hit by car reported stolen, police say

Richmond top stories and weather June 23, 2023
wusaofficershot.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:05:27-04

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A northern Virginia police officer was seriously injured after authorities say he was struck by a stolen car he was attempting to stop.

According to Prince William County Police, the officer spotted the stolen vehicle on a side street in Woodbridge around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police had been on the lookout for the 2012 Dodge Journey after its owner reported it stolen about an hour earlier from a nearby 7-11 where the keys had been left inside the SUV.

Police say that as the officer was at the driver's side window, the driver inside sped away and made a U-turn.

The driver then sped directly at the officer, according to police. The officer opened fire before he was struck by the car. The car crashed and flipped onto its side, and the driver fled on foot.

Police say the suspect was found around 1:30 a.m. Friday after an extensive search and did not appear to have been injured by the officer's gunfire. The 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run, felony eluding and felony grand larceny auto theft.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, but police said Friday he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone