Former amusement park mechanic builds intricate Christmas wonderland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been transforming his yard into a theme-park-style Christmas wonderland for nearly three decades, bringing joy to families who might not otherwise experience such elaborate holiday displays.

Randy Schuette has been creating his spectacular Christmas display every year since 1997, WLKY reported. From his driveway to the property line, his yard overflows with lights, Christmas characters, and the centerpiece attraction — a roller coaster with Santa onboard.

As a former amusement park mechanic, Schuette brings professional expertise to his holiday creation. He said his motivation comes from wanting to provide something special for families who can't afford trips to commercial amusement parks.

Schuette adds something new to the display each year and welcomes visitors to drive by his home off Green Manor.

The tradition shows no signs of slowing down, as Schuette remains committed to spreading holiday cheer throughout his Louisville neighborhood.

"Probably never," Schuette said when asked how long he plans to continue the tradition. "As long as I see kids enjoying it, I enjoy it."

The roller coaster completed its final ride on Christmas evening, marking the end of another successful holiday season.

